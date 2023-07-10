Why Isn't Emilio Estevez Credited In Mission: Impossible?

While director Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie classic "The Outsiders" touted a huge ensemble of actors on the rise, including Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise, the next two times Estevez and Cruise appeared in a film together came with little fanfare.

Five years after the release of "The Outsiders," Estevez and Cruise reunited, albeit very briefly, in "Young Guns," when Cruise appeared in an uncredited cameo. Then in 1996, it was Estevez who appeared in an uncredited turn — although a significantly more sizable role — in Cruise's first "Mission: Impossible" movie. Estevez's Impossible Mission Force character opposite Cruise's Ethan Hunt even had a name: Jack Harmon, as opposed to Cruise's nondescript "Henchman Shot off of Roof" listing on IMDb.

In an interview with Estevez, Uproxx asked the actor if his short "Mission: Impossible" appearance — which ended in grisly fashion while sitting atop an elevator — was some sort of friendly payback for Cruise getting killed off so quickly in "Young Guns."

"No, it wasn't that at all," Estevez recalled for Uproxx. "The way Tom had explained it, he said, 'Look, I'd love for you to come and join the cast. The whole opening number where everybody gets wiped out, it's going to be a lot of well-known people and all of them are going to go uncredited and it's really going to set up the level of peril for Ethan.' And I said, 'I'm in. You don't have to ask me twice, I'm in.' And then afterwards, obviously, the movie's a giant hit."

While it made for great drama in the first mission of the movie, the "Mission: Impossible" scene that kills Estevez's Jack was something that Cruise came to regret.