Lou Diamond Phillips Boasts More Comic Book Roles Than You Likely Realized

Generations ago, the community of actors to have played comic book characters on screen was a pretty small one. Now, thanks to movies and TV shows based on comic books having become the backbone of the industry, more and more high-profile performers join their ranks every day. And that includes some actors that fans might not associate with the world of comic book adaptations out-of-hand. Like, for instance, Lou Diamond Phillips.

Phillips is probably best known for his roles in the "Young Guns" movies or as Henry Standing Bear in "Longmire," but he's played more comic book characters over the course of his long career than you might guess. Outside of an episode of "Tales from the Crypt," Phillips has not acted in any live-action comic book adaptations to speak of. But as a semi-prolific voice actor, he's brought life to comic book characters in several different animated projects. The actor's first jump into the comic book character world came with the "X-Men Legends" games, in which he voiced the X-Men's resident technology expert, Forge.

The first "X-Men Legends" game came out in 2004, followed by "X-Men Legends II: Rise of the Apocalypse" the following year. For a while, Forge was the actor's only comic book role, but two more animated projects bolstered his credentials in this area significantly.