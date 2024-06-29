Upcoming Horror Sequels You Didn't Know Were In The Works

If a hit horror movie leaves any sort of opening for a sequel, those sequels can keep going for a long time. Every horror fan has experienced seeing studios pump out follow-ups of often inconsistent quality – often leading the franchise to ultimately jump the shark — like there's no tomorrow: 13 "Halloween" films, 11 "Hellraiser" movies, 10 "Saw" installments and counting, the list goes on and on.

Yet even in a genre ready to bleed its success stories to death, there are some horror sequels that you might be surprised to find out are in the works. Maybe there's been such a long break since the previous films that you wouldn't have expected a new one, or perhaps the follow-ups in question are taking an unconventional or shockingly ambitious approach to their mythology. Some might not hit theaters for years, while others are practically finished and could arrive any day now. Will any of these sequels live up to the thrills and chills of the films that inspired them? Here's hoping.