Gladiator: Who Is The Real Father Of Lucius Verus?

Just as "Gladiator" was riddled with historical inaccuracies that make the movie better, "Gladiator II" completely reimagines the history behind the tale in the interest of making a better film. During the period of Imperial Rome, it was common practice for emperors to adopt an heir intended to inherit the throne after their death or retirement. The real Lucius Verus was not the grandson but the adopted brother of Marcus Aurelius, with the pair serving as co-rulers together for several years until Verus' death after a campaign against Germanic tribes.

Lucilla's real-world counterpart was the daughter of Marcus Aurelius, but she was never Lucius Verus' mother. That honor went to a noblewoman named Avidia Plautia. Technically Verus' niece by way of adoption, the real Lucilla became Lucius Verus' wife through an arranged marriage and soon after, mother to his three children. A few years after Lucius' death, it was actually Lucilla who became concerned with Commodus' unhinged behavior, conspiring with a handful of senators to plot his downfall. Unfortunately for Lucilla, Commodus caught on and imprisoned her along her daughter, who also happened to be his wife, before executing them both in 182 AD. The real brothers Geta and Caracalla, who were never twins, actually came along much later, ruling jointly for a very brief period in 211 before their rivalry culminated in Caracalla's brutal killing of his brother. General Acacius, however, was completely fictional character that Pedro Pascal embodied perfectly in his character's brutal fight to the death with Paul Mescal's Lucius.