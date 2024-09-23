New Gladiator II Trailer Confirms What We Suspected About Lucius' Identity

Contains general spoilers for "Gladiator II"

It looks like all of those rumors are true — when director Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" finally hits theaters, the film will continue the legacy of Maximus (Russell Crowe) by showing us what happens to the next generation of his family. Lucius is confirmed to be the central character of the film, with Paul Mescal replacing Spencer Treat Clark, who played a much younger version of the character in the first movie. He is also revealed to be Maximus' son via a voiceover in the latest trailer for the sequel (see below). His mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), can be heard and seen saying, "Lucius, take your father's strength. His name was Maximus. And I see him in you." She also offers her son a ring that belonged to his father.

This is an interesting twist, as the pre-publicity material for the film indicates that Lucilla will witness Lucius battle in the arena but fails to recognize her own son due to the fact that Lucius has long estranged himself from her. As a matter of fact, he's been living just the kind of life his father wanted him to live — as a quiet parent and husband on a farm. Unfortunately, the Roman army ruins his life, just as Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) ruined his father's. Time will tell if he survives the machinations of the empire, unlike his father. But for those curious as to how and why Lucius ended up where he is, the first movie plants the seeds of his fate.