12 Best TV Shows Like 90 Day Fiancé
They say that love hurts, but when you have to act out the rituals of courtship in front of a bunch of television cameras, it can do far more than that. "90 Day Fiancé" follows couples who have forged international relationships off-camera, documenting their journey as the foreign partner applies for their K-1 visa, which grants them entry to the United States but with a requirement to marry within 90 days. Over the years we've been introduced to many couples who think they know one another very well but must grapple with the possibility that some stones may not have been turned over yet: After all, most of these couples first met via internet connections or other fleeting situations. Seeing how they handle those three months together is what makes "90 Day Fiancé" such an intriguing show. Even though some "90 Day Fiancé" couples say it's staged, fans love it.
If you're caught up with "90 Day Fiancé" and its many, many spin-offs, here's a nice long list of shows that offer a similar viewing experience. Whether they involve blind hook-ups, first-time meetings, or couples connecting in very different ways, they'll tick a lot of boxes for fans of "90 Day Fiancé."
Love Without Borders
If you like the international aspect of "90 Day Fiancé," Bravo's "Love Without Borders" will be right up your street. The show plants five Americans on an international flight into destiny. They don't know where they're going, but when they land, they're going to end up meeting with their alleged perfect match. From there, they have to navigate romance with their new significant other, cope with culture shock, and ask themselves if they really want to abandon their lives in America to start over again with a new partner.
The show follows all five new couples as they try to overcome language barriers, figure out if they truly have an affinity for one another, and if they want to be married. If you're looking for something similar to "90 Day Fiancé" but you don't want to commit to a huge show with multiple seasons, then this is the right fit for you: There's only been a single season, and while Bravo hasn't officially cancelled "Love Without Borders," there are no signs of it being renewed, much to the annoyance of those who watched it. On Reddit, some viewers have suggested that the show would have blown up had it been on Netflix.
Match Me Abroad
TLC's "Match Me Abroad" is rather like "90 Day Fiancé" and "Love Without Borders," only this show has a fun matchmaking twist. Three matchmakers — Juan, Nina and Katarina — are unleashed on three lovelorn singles and match them up with people looking for love in a different country. Matchmakers and clients often clash over their aims, leading to romantic tangles that sometimes end with major conflict.
Whether the matchmakers manage to nail their objectives or get stuck bumping up against people who want the impossible, it usually ends up being an entertaining ride for viewers. Season 2 of the show started airing in June 2025, with only Katarina returning from the original matchmakers. She takes her single to Ireland, while new matchmakers Luiza and Dolly are in Brazil and Singapore, respectively.
Love is Blind
Netflix's answer to the "90 Day Fiancé," "Love is Blind" is a franchise with an international pedigree that adds an extra veil of mystery. In every season of "Love is Blind," all of the show's contestants are looking for marriage instead of a hook-up, and they're so passionate about being married that they're willing to put themselves in the producer's hands and be matched with a stranger. They do have the chance to figure out who the person they're talking to is at heart, but they don't get to see them: The show's called "Love is Blind" because participants talk with each other through a translucent pane of glass.
The idea is that they spend this time building relationships on emotions, commonalities, and playful banter. They are given ten days to date one another, with said dates potentially culminating in a proposal. However, just to add to the drama, they won't see each other until the proposal is accepted. From there, they spend a week at a resort, then move in together for three more weeks before deciding whether they want to get married or not. Fans who love the will-they-won't-they spirit of "90 Day Fiancé" will no doubt be taken in by "Love is Blind," which has eight seasons and more than ten international variations to binge.
Love After Lockup
Prison and romance don't usually go hand in hand, but We TV's "Love After Lockup" brings the two together. It follows recently released felons and their partners as they attempt to pick up their relationship. It's already six seasons deep and it's spawned two spin-offs, "Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup" and "Love During Lockup." It's got all of the uncertainty that's inherent in "90 Day Fiancé" with the added stresses that comes with reintegrating into society following incarceration, making it one of the best reality TV shows of all time.
The couples on "Love After Lockup" often find themselves struggling with the fact that things have changed in the time they've spent apart. It doesn't always work out, though some couples have lasted long enough to become regular fixtures on the show's frequent "Where are they now?" programs. Other special edition episodes of the series take a look at the specific crimes committed by the released felons. If you're a "90 Day Fiancé" fan who also enjoys a bit of true crime, "Love After Lockup" could be your next reality TV obsession.
Married at First Sight
"Married at First Sight" takes blind dating to a whole new extreme. In the show, couples are paired up a week before their weddings but aren't allowed to see one another until they hit the altar. They are then given the chance to back out of the ceremony, but once they commit and go through with the wedding, they head off to a honeymoon together. This is where things usually get tense, with the couples getting a real taste of what life together might be like.
If they survive the honeymoon, then the couples settle into daily life in an apartment. They're given access to counseling sessions with the aim of helping them over the lumps and bumps of newlywed life. They cohabitate and even meet the in-laws. They then face the ultimate question after experiencing eight weeks of life together — do they want to stay married or get divorced? The majority end up going down the latter route, but there are some "Married at First Sight" couples who are still together.
Newlyweds: The First Year
Lots of reality dating shows focus on the early days of a relationship and/or wedding proposals. Bravo's "Newlyweds: The First Year" is different in that it takes couples who have already married and explores what their lives together are like. Each up, down, victory, and failure is chronicled as the year goes by. Some couples will make it past their first year, but others will be forced to face issues of incompatibility, infidelity, and other tough-to-overcome nightmares.
"Newlyweds: The First Year" aired between 2013 and 2016, and while it doesn't seem like Bravo intends on bringing the show back, it's still worth getting into, as there's plenty of drama to be had. What's great about it is that it shows how the first year of marriage can be tricky regardless of your financial situation: Most of the couples featured on the show tend to be pretty well-off, yet they struggle with the everyday problems faced by newlyweds everywhere.
The Bachelor/The Bachelorette
These two shows could be considered the parents of all dating shows, the origin point of every single series that pairs up two strangers looking for love and hopes that sparks will fly. "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" have been giving singletons the opportunity to find real love for decades now. While it's never been particularly successful when it comes to making lasting connections, it's entertained audiences so consistently that it's become one of ABC's go-to franchises in the unscripted programming department. It's also spawned a whole host of spin-offs and managed to make its contestants iconic reality stars.
Both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" present a chosen single person with dozens of would-be partners and has them whittle the group down until just one remains. At the end of every episode, there's a rose ceremony where the bachelor/bachelorette hands out flowers to those they're interested in seeing again. The most recent couple to come out of "The Bachelor" are Grant Ellis with Juliana Pasquarosa. If you've already seen Season 29 and you want to find out if Grant and Juliana are still together, click here.
FBoy Island
"FBoy Island" is as outrageous as its title suggests. The series is currently one of The CW's few original reality shows, having been inherited from Max, which makes it stand out from the pack all by itself. While the series might have a strong "Love Island" vibe, it's also got plenty of similarities to "90 Day Fiancé" in that it requires the contestants to travel to exotic lands to find true love. However, unfortunately for this group of women, some of their suitors are nice guys while some of them are only interested in one thing. It's up to the contestants to sort the wheat from the chaff here, with only a set of dates standing between them and losing a $100,000 cash prize on top of a shot at true love.
At the end of every episode of "FBoy Island," the girls excise three guys from the pack, at which point they reveal if they're "f-boys" who are just in it for the money or "nice guys" willing to share the cash with them and genuinely looking for love. The exiled men are sent into waiting and given the opportunity to escape limbo. Ultimately, each contestant is given the choice to split the cash between herself and her chosen man if he's a true nice guy, or watch as the "f-boy" tries to get their hands on the money. It's wickedly good fun and any fan of "90 Day Fiancé" should love it.
Perfect Match
"Perfect Match" takes that familiar reality show concept of pairing together two people based on their compatibility without allowing them to see each other face-to-face and adds an extra twist: The contestants are pulled from different Netflix reality shows, taken to a tropical villa (because if dating shows have taught us anything it's that nothing screams bad decisions like a tropical villa), and matched up. Once the pairings prove that they're perfect for each other via challenges, each week's "Perfect Match" are then allowed to become matchmakers themselves. This can include breaking up other paired couples, sending them out on uncomfortable dates, and stirring up all sorts of problems, including throwing infidelity in the tracks of various budding unions.
The goal here is to be the only couple left standing at the end of all this mayhem — if you're not partnered up with someone at the end of an episode, you get sent home. The winners are given a vacation to a location of their choice, all expenses paid. Netflix advertises the show as "a game of love, lies, and jaw-dropping twists," and that pretty much sums it up. The fact that it's a game makes it different from "90 Day Fiancé," and it's definitely steamier than the TLC show, but it hits a lot of the same notes and it's uniqueness in the field has made it a huge success.
Temptation Island
"Temptation Island" is all about putting stalwart couples in an environment that will test their ability to resist being unfaithful. Of course, the temptation of infidelity is something many a "90 Day Fiancé" cast member knows all too well. In this case, four couples are sent to an island and separated, where they are surrounded by young single people. If they can resist the lure of their charming new suitors, their chances of staying together in the long run are strong (though even if they give in and try romance with another, there's always a chance that their lover will stick with them, which makes for equally compelling reality viewing).
Everything is determined by the climatic bonfire, where couples have gotten engaged, broken up, or agreed to keep dating. Viewers watching along in real time were initially disgusted by the show's apparent support for infidelity, but still they tuned in for the long haul. While "Temptation Island" was cancelled by Fox after three seasons, USA Network revived it for five more go-arounds. Nowadays, Netflix has the show, another addition to its growing library of romance/dating titles. Sadly, only the Netflix seasons are easy to find these days, but tracking down the other seasons is definitely a must for "90 Day Fiancé" fans everywhere.
90 Day: The Last Resort
In theory, this list could be made up entirely of "90 Day Fiancé" spin-offs: As of this writing, there are over 25 spin-offs of the series. For the sake of variety we've focused mainly on other franchises, though it would be remiss of us to not mention the cream of the crop when it comes to "90 Day Fiancé" spin-offs. "90 Day: The Last Resort" earns its spot due to the sheer drama factor. If you love reality shows that are fueled by couple conflict, then this spin-off is the one for you. "The Last Resort" takes couples from the franchise and drops them into therapy in an exotic locale with other pairings from the show. Usually, a crisis point — like a clash in values or personality — has been arrived at.
In a luxurious setting and with therapists at the ready, the couples are encouraged to cope with their problems or learn how to let go. Some will divorce, some will renew their passion, and some will continue battling with their supposed loved one. Of course, the temptation to cheat with other cast members is definitely there, in spite of organized events and activities directed towards bonding the married couples together. Of the many spin-offs the franchise offers, "The Last Resort" packs in the most jaw-dropping shockers and the highest amount of surprises, putting it near the top of the heap.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
The other "90 Day Fiancé" spin-off that we simply have to include here is "Before the 90 Days," which takes a look at the difficulties of long-distance romance. This entry in the huge reality franchise focuses on couples who are dating online and documents their lives up to and including their first in-person meetings. It gives you more of a complete story: You get to see what happens between the sorts of couples who pop up on the show at an early but pivotal stage in the relationship.
Consider this spin-off a prelude to any "90 Day Fiancé" watch-through. Of course, while several couples from "Before the 90 Days" have also been featured on "90 Day Fiancé," some of them will never make it to the part where they need to apply for a K-1 visa. Not every union blossoms, but that's part of the appeal here. Sometimes the relationships featured on the show end with explosive drama. It's no surprise that it's one of the most popular "90 Day Fiancé" spin-offs with the fans.