The Bachelor: Are Grant Ellis And Juliana Pasquarosa Still Together?
Bachelor Nation tuned in this winter to watch Grant Ellis's quest for love on what is still one of the best reality dating shows, "The Bachelor." The 31-year-old Grant impressed fans as a mature, charming contestant on Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette," and while Grant didn't make it to the top four of Jenn's suitors, he did make it clear that he was ready to find his lifelong partner.
Throughout his season, he developed strong connections with contestants like Dina Lupancu and Litia Garr, but it was Newton, Massachusetts native Juliana Pasquarosa who ended up stealing Ellis's heart. While some past final couples have broken up in the time between the end of filming and the airing of the finale, Grant and Juliana have stayed together, expressing nothing but joy and excitement over their engagement.
Grant's season was mostly drama-free, but Litia, Grant's runner-up, asserted during the finale that Grant made several off-camera promises to her that she would be his choice at the end of the show. She claimed that Grant told her mother on a video call that Litia would be his choice and that he gave her a journal to write her thoughts in so they could talk about them after the show. Grant hasn't denied these claims, but has made an effort to apologize and explain that he simply needed to follow his heart and choose Juliana.
What's next for Grant and Juliana?
Now that Grant Ellis's season is over and he and Juliana Pasquarosa are free to express their love publicly, they've made it clear that they're not in a hurry to tie the knot. "I think that we are taking it one day at a time," Grant told People magazine. "Right now, we are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day."
Grant and Juliana only knew each other for a few weeks before getting engaged (as per the show's timeline — which was especially short in the case of Grant's season, with two less episodes than the last two seasons of "The Bachelor"), so it makes sense that they're trying get to know each other better before tying the knot. Grant, who was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey and currently owns a home in Houston, Texas, is going to move to Boston in order to be with Juliana and closer to her very large family.