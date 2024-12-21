Married At First Sight: Which Couples Are Still Together After Season 12?
To be successful in the world of reality television, you have to — in the words of Gypsy Rose Lee — get a gimmick. The gimmick that has buoyed "Married at First Sight" for seasons centers itself around a universal desire — the promise of love at first sight. The show partners up five couples and they get married on the same day they meet. The show chronicles what happens from the big fat wedding onward over a period of eight weeks. That includes a honeymoon, tracking all of the ups and downs of new couplehood as everyone adjusts to their marriages. Along the way, they're aided by relationship experts and counselors who help them through the rough patches. On decision day at the end of the season, they decide to either stay together or separate for good.
It's a formula that's resulted in a winner for Lifetime (and every other network worldwide that has adapted it from the Danish original). Season 12 was improvised in Atlanta, Georgia and paired up five Deep South-dwelling couples — including a divorcee — for the first time. Who ended up sticking together and who separated? Here's the skinny.
What happened in Married at First Sight Season 12?
Five couples were paired together by "Married at First Sight" for the premiere of Season 12: Engineer Briana Myles and auto broker Vincent Morales, account coordinator Virginia Coombs and pilot Erik Lake, accountant Paige Banks and finance manager Chris Williams, flight attendant Clara Berghaus and project manager Ryan Oubre, and account executive Haley Harris and senior IT analysist Jacob Harter. All five couples went through with their ceremonies, but some connections were rockier than others.
To wit — high drama couple Chris and Paige's romance was ruined when Chris got a call during their honeymoon informing him that his former fiancée, Mercedes, was pregnant with his child. They split four weeks into the show, riddled with issues that hours of counseling could not fix for them. Ultimately, Paige wanted out even though Chris didn't, resulting in a divorce. Clara and Ryan, meanwhile, agreed to stay married — after struggling with some intimacy issues. Haley and Jacob felt they were too different from one another and agreed to divorce. Briana and Vincent worked out their differences and agreed to stay together, as did Virginia and Erik, in spite of their age gap.
Who is still together after Married At First Sight Season 12?
Only one couple has managed to stick it out since Season 12 wrapped filming, and that's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales. Engineer Myles and car broker Morales got along exceedingly well after they were matched up, and were the couple that were the best at communicating their feelings, resulting in a relationship that has thus far stood the test of time. They agreed to stay married during decision day, a choice that's benefitted them tremendously. Their union is three years old as of this writing.
Both halves of the couple now do influencer work on Instagram, with Morales also creating, curating, and running a YouTube channel for the family. In 2023, they announced the birth of their daughter, Aury Bella. In 2024, the family welcomed a fourth member, a son named Kai. While Morales and Myles are still going strong, their four fellow couples have all bit the dust, but continue to move on with their lives.
Where are the Married at First Season 12 castmates now?
Virginia and Erik split up a year into their marriage; less than a year after their parting, Erik announced his engagement to a woman named Logen. They wed in 2023, and he continues to fly, holding court on Instagram and chronicling his marriage, incipient fatherhood, and life as a pilot. The divorce between Erik and Virginia was less than cordial, with rumors about the couple's drinking abundant. When Erik became engaged to Logen, Virginia posted a biting video about his quick engagement to Logen, which led to a public and now-deleted spat between the two women on Virginia's TikTok (per InStyle Magazine). Virginia continues to talk about her reality show experience and chronicle her life on both TikTok and Instagram.
Clara and Ryan split a month after Season 12 wrapped, and Ryan later accused Clara of refusing to participate in family gatherings and interact with his culture. Clara replied on her own Instagram, admitting she was still unpacking her reality show experience and revealing that she'd been in therapy over the six months since their split. She has since moved on and is dating a man named Max as of this writing. Ryan continues to chronicle his personal life and activities on his Instagram, while Clara does the same on hers.
Since her divorce from Chris, Paige has married another man and is a mother to a girl named Nova. She continues to keep fans up to date on her life on Instagram. Chris does the same, mainly covering his own entrepreneurship and philanthropy.
Haley and Jacob also split after their divorce; Haley chronicles her life on her Instagram while Jacob markets himself as a dog dad and workout enthusiast on his own. Time will tell if they find new loves of their own along the way.