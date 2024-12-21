Married At First Sight: Which Couples Are Still Together After Season 12?

Virginia and Erik split up a year into their marriage; less than a year after their parting, Erik announced his engagement to a woman named Logen. They wed in 2023, and he continues to fly, holding court on Instagram and chronicling his marriage, incipient fatherhood, and life as a pilot. The divorce between Erik and Virginia was less than cordial, with rumors about the couple's drinking abundant. When Erik became engaged to Logen, Virginia posted a biting video about his quick engagement to Logen, which led to a public and now-deleted spat between the two women on Virginia's TikTok (per InStyle Magazine). Virginia continues to talk about her reality show experience and chronicle her life on both TikTok and Instagram.

Clara and Ryan split a month after Season 12 wrapped, and Ryan later accused Clara of refusing to participate in family gatherings and interact with his culture. Clara replied on her own Instagram, admitting she was still unpacking her reality show experience and revealing that she'd been in therapy over the six months since their split. She has since moved on and is dating a man named Max as of this writing. Ryan continues to chronicle his personal life and activities on his Instagram, while Clara does the same on hers.

Since her divorce from Chris, Paige has married another man and is a mother to a girl named Nova. She continues to keep fans up to date on her life on Instagram. Chris does the same, mainly covering his own entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Haley and Jacob also split after their divorce; Haley chronicles her life on her Instagram while Jacob markets himself as a dog dad and workout enthusiast on his own. Time will tell if they find new loves of their own along the way.