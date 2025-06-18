12 Best TV Shows Like The Chi

Premiering on Showtime in 2018, "The Chi" is a drama series set in the city of Chicago that focuses primarily on a specific community as it deals with tragedy, triumph, and everything in between. The size of the ensemble has fluctuated a bit across the show's seven seasons thus far, but there is a main core of a half-dozen or so characters from which the majority of storylines and vents branch out.

The culture of Chicago itself is heavily ingrained in "The Chi," thanks in no small part to creator Lena Waithe being born and raised there, as well as noted native Chicagoan rapper and actor Common serving as one of the show's executive producers. With this in mind, recommending other Chicago-based shows is the most obvious route to go when exploring similar works to "The Chi." But there are also shows that are just as much love letters to their own city settings as "The Chi" is to Chicago, and those should also be in the discussion.

Apart from that, fans of "The Chi" will also likely want to check out other shows that feature predominantly Black casts, and are focused on both the challenges that Black communities face and the way that they're often so great at coming together when they're needed the most.