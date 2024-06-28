The Bear Is Better Off Without Carm

With Season 3 of "The Bear" picking up straight after Season 2, the events of opening night are just cooling down after Carm's lock-in. Returning the next morning, he immediately gets back to tweaking his surroundings and correcting his mistakes with the business, when the truth of the matter is that his creation continued perfectly fine without him. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) took the wheel at the request of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and their dynamic, though still tense, helped service tick along.

However, it's something Carm refuses to get a taste of again. With fleeting visions of being trapped in the blue limbo of the freezer, our head chef reverts to a list of non-negotiables in the hope of righting the ship but is ultimately sending it into even more uncertain waters. Carm's rules for the "pursuit of excellence" are what send the restaurant (and Syd mostly) into a spiral, all in order to meet demands that only Carm is interested in reaching.

Does he have to be, though? If anything, can't he look to The Bear's old business model that his late brother Mike (Jon Bernthal) had in place? Sure there were money problems, but the customers kept coming back for an unchanged menu. In fact, as revealed by a look through the books, it's the only thing in The Bear still making money. Ultimately, Carm stepping away to let everyone else drive might really be the best course of action, and he needs to look to the past to realize that, no matter how painful that might be.