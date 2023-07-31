The Ending Of Triangle Explained

Jess figures out that she's stuck in a time loop, eventually learning that the masked murderer on the Aeolus is really a version of herself who's been through the loop multiple times. This future version of Jess keeps killing Greg and everyone else, with the loop resetting each time they all die. Future Jess even leaves notes for her past self, begging Jess to go along with all the killings.

At first Jess tries to stop her future self. She wants to save everyone, and desperately searches for a way to get them off the ship. After repeating the loop several times, she concludes that the only way to save everyone is to prevent them from boarding the Aeolus in the first place. The only way to do that is to reset the loop, so Jess puts on a mask and starts killing everyone.

While fighting with her past self, Jess gets knocked off the Aeolus and washes up on shore. She immediately heads back home to her son, but when she arrives, she sees herself already in the house. Having been transported back to the very beginning of the day, Jess kills her past self and tries to leave town with her son. The two of them get into a violent car wreck, and Jess's son dies. Overwhelmed with grief, Jess goes to the Triangle, where Greg is waiting to take her and his other friends out on the water. Maybe this time around, she'll be able to save her son.