Animal Kingdom: Everything You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller Blowing Up On Netflix

"Animal Kingdom" has its roots in a 2010 Australian motion picture with the same name and some of the same characters, though its central plot has a number of changes. As in the series, the action in the film begins when teenager Joshua "J" Cody (James Frecheville) moves in with his grandmother, mob doyenne Janine "Smurf" Cody (Jacki Weaver), following the loss of his mother. J falls into a den of crime as he's introduced to his uncles — the in-hiding Andrew "Pope" Cody (Ben Mendelsohn), drug dealer Craig Cody (Sullivan Stapleton), and youngest brother Darren Cody (Luke Ford). Barry "Baz" Brown (Joel Edgerton) is the family's enforcer and often leads the team when they perform the robberies that have brought them to the police's attention.

The vulnerable and naïve J begins to get caught up in the family's criminal, do-anything-to-get-ahead ethos. While Pope hates and is jealous of J, Darren and Craig take a shine to him. Baz and Pope dream of going straight, but Baz's shooting by a police officer puts that dream to an end. The Codys seek their bloody revenge on the police and J is soon caught between dreams of a normal life with his girlfriend, Nicky (Laura Wheelwright), and supporting his new family. He ultimately must pick between testifying against the Codys or freeing them from prison. While the end result may seem like a victory for the Cody clan, it ends up tearing the family apart and costs J his soul.

The film version of "Animal Kingdom" (which was reportedly inspired by the very real Melbourne family the Pettingills) was highly decorated in Australia: It got eighteen nominations at the Australian Film Institute Awards, winning ten of those accolades. Both the nomination total and the number of wins were AFI records at the time. It was also named one of the top independent movies of 2010 by the National Board of Review Awards. Jacki Weaver's performance received international attention, with the Aussie veteran being nominated for best supporting actress awards at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.