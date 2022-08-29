Animal Kingdom Fans Are Still Processing Their Series Finale Feelings

On the "Animal Kingdom" Reddit forum, Redditor u/ladfrombrad kicked off the series finale discussion thread. J's (Finn Cole) deception of his two uncles Craig (Ben Robson) and Deran (Jake Weary) was one moment that managed to catch some fans off guard. In the episode, J murders Penny (Stevie Lynn Jones) and ultimately betrays Craig and Deran, in a twist that was shocking but not without some potential existential consequences for the character. Redditor u/ronindog commented, "J gets his revenge, but as others say, ultimately he is now alone, having betrayed his brothers and murdered Penny."

J may have come out on top in the end, in terms of acquiring the family fortune and now being in charge, but his final scene was telling in terms of the ultimate destruction of his soul. Redditor u/brosfranothermother pointed out that J was "cold and alone, with the money, but no family, and wearing those sunglasses staring into the swimming pool."

Another staggering moment from the finale was the death of Pope (Shawn Hatosy), following a shoot-out with police after being freed from jail by Craig and Deran. Speaking about Pope's death, in an interview with Yahoo News, showrunner Daniele Nathanson revealed, "You don't get away with it [Pope's crimes]. You shouldn't. And even he knows." Whether by death, incarceration, or the destruction of their souls, the Codys met their grim fates in one way or another.