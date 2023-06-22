The Bear Season 2: Who Plays Claire?

Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) might seem like he's only committed to opening his new restaurant on FX and Hulu's "The Bear," but a character popping up from his past could ultimately serve as a distraction. That character — Claire, a former flame — is played by Molly Gordon, Carmy's love interest during Season 2 of the wildly popular, critically acclaimed restaurant drama.

Claire first shows up in the season's second episode, randomly running into Carmy at a convenience store and wryly surprised that he remembers her name. The two catch up and Claire is genuinely thrilled to hear that Carmy is opening his own restaurant, even remembering that he wanted to call it The Bear. They're both working towards long-held dreams, as it turns out; Claire is finishing up her residency as a trauma physician, and she asks for Carmy's number, hoping they can meet up. (He gives her a fake number, and the drama only heightens from there.)

So who plays Claire? That would be Molly Gordon, a fresh face who's been showing up a lot lately. Here's where you've probably seen Gordon before she showed up on "The Bear."