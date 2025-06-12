The Best Love Is Blind Season, According To Fans
A big part of what makes the best reality shows like "Love is Blind" so appealing is how different they can be from season to season. With "Love is Blind" in particular, there isn't a whole lot that changes in terms of the setup or the various wrinkles, but there are significant changes from season to season nonetheless. When it comes to this show, what ends up making some seasons better than others falls squarely upon the showcased group of men and women and the way the audience reacts to both their individual personalities and how their dates end up going.
We scoured the internet for as many fan discussions and debates about "Love is Blind" as we could find and unearthed no shortage of discussions on Reddit and other such forums where people make their cases for what season of the show has been the best thus far — as well as railing against the ones they liked the least. After doing so, we came to the conclusion that the general consensus is that "Love is Blind" Season 4 is the ultimate fan-favorite season of the Netflix dating show thus far. Basically, people love Season 4 for giving them the best combination of happy couples and train wreck drama, which should be no surprise since these are generally the two best reasons to tune into any reality dating show.
Fans love Season 4 for both its drama and its relationship success rate
At the end of the day, "Love is Blind" is a show about bringing people together to find love. With that in mind, the fact that the series' overall success rate and how many couples are still together leans heavily on Season 4. With six engagements, three completed weddings, and all three couples from those weddings still together as of this writing, this season is indicative of the show achieving its main mission. Given that "Love is Blind" has, over the span of seven seasons, only produced eleven couples that got married and stayed together, a disproportionately high amount of them come from Season 4.
But we don't watch "Love is Blind" solely to see people live happily ever after. We want the drama, and boy did Season 4 deliver on that front as well. In particular, the season produced two of the biggest villains in the entire run of the show thus far. First, there's Micah, who was arguably more interested in the clout of having as many interested suitors as possible than actually trying to make a love connection — and who let her BFF Shelby convince her that none of the men were good enough for her anyway. And then there's Jackelina, who blindsided the clearly better man (Marshall) in favor of the unstable bad boy (Josh). Oh, and she was flirting with and making plans with Josh behind Marshall's back, smugly in plain view of the cameras, showing that she obviously didn't care about how she'd be perceived by the audience.
Season 1 and Season 6 are also fan favorites
When ranking every season of "Love is Blind," it's clear that the top three are Season 1, Season 4, and Season 6. Much of what people love about the initial season comes down to the novelty that comes built into the first go-round of any reality show, with viewers experiencing the premise for the first time and always having a fondness for the first group of contestants, not unlike forever carrying a torch for a first crush. Meanwhile, what fans love about Season 6 is that it's the most drama-fueled installment of "Love is Blind" so far, offering fans who can take or leave the actual love connections but want that juicy reality show drama everything they could desire and then some.
Considering all of that, Season 4 comes out ahead because it offers the best of those two extremes. It's the perfect example of "Love is Blind" doing what it set out to do — help people fall in love — while also giving audiences the perfect mix of fun personalities to cheer for and villains they love to hate. Another thing that made Season 4 special was it was the first to really go big on following the cast after they made it to the altar, not only showing how the married couples were doing once they left the show but also checking in on the single people both within and outside of their "Love is Blind" cohort. It's something that has continued to be a tradition for the show since then, but Season 4 gets credit for starting the feature of the show as well as offering the most overall compelling post-wedding material of any season so far.