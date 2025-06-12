The Best Love Is Blind Season, According To Fans

A big part of what makes the best reality shows like "Love is Blind" so appealing is how different they can be from season to season. With "Love is Blind" in particular, there isn't a whole lot that changes in terms of the setup or the various wrinkles, but there are significant changes from season to season nonetheless. When it comes to this show, what ends up making some seasons better than others falls squarely upon the showcased group of men and women and the way the audience reacts to both their individual personalities and how their dates end up going.

We scoured the internet for as many fan discussions and debates about "Love is Blind" as we could find and unearthed no shortage of discussions on Reddit and other such forums where people make their cases for what season of the show has been the best thus far — as well as railing against the ones they liked the least. After doing so, we came to the conclusion that the general consensus is that "Love is Blind" Season 4 is the ultimate fan-favorite season of the Netflix dating show thus far. Basically, people love Season 4 for giving them the best combination of happy couples and train wreck drama, which should be no surprise since these are generally the two best reasons to tune into any reality dating show.