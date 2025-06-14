12 Best Movies Like Mission: Impossible

There is something immensely satisfying about watching Tom Cruise perform death-defying stunts and impressive fight choreography. Whether he's jumping out of a plain or climbing the tallest building in the world, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is always stone-faced and hyper-focused on his mission (though he occasionally leaves room to make a wry comment or two to whoever is in his ear). It's Tom Cruise's intensity and star-power that have made the whole franchise (one that includes eight films as of the release of 2025's "Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning") as notable and successful as it is today. Action, as a genre, can take many forms, but by far one its most popular sub-genres is the spy movie, and "Mission: Impossible" has become one of the most recognizable and imitated franchises of its ilk.

Not every film on this list will immediately seem like "Mission: Impossible," but they all share at least one major similarity that might interest a fan who wants to broaden their horizons. There are spy movies, but also movies about betrayal and ragtag teams. There are films from Tom Cruise's oeuvre that capture the same spark he uses to make Ethan Hunt compelling as well as some genre-twisting features whose similarities to "Mission: Impossible" are a little more subtle than others. With all of this variety, there's bound to be at least one film that will appeal to any "Mission: Impossible" fan.