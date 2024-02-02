Argylle: What The Worst Critic Reviews Said About The Henry Cavill Movie

Matthew Vaughn's newest spy flick "Argylle" opens on February 2 — but just before its release, critics aren't showing the movie a whole lot of love. In fact, they're really dunking on it.

The film — which stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and Henry Cavill — was the subject of some particularly interesting Taylor Swift-related rumors ahead of its theatrical debut, but now that the reviews are rolling in, assessments of this over-the-top action movie are certainly the main headline. So what did critics think of "Argylle?" Not a lot.

To kick things off, Alissa Wilkinson from The New York Times spoke to the ephemeral nature of time. "What you're left with as the credits roll is just the realization that time keeps marching on — and you've just lost 139 minutes of it," she remarked. Jonathan Romney at Financial Times might have been slightly gentler but was still obviously not a fan, writing, "For all its multi-layered clever-dickery, 'Argylle' is essentially a single idea pursued at relentless pace and extravagant expense."

Over at The Boston Globe, Odie Henderson pointed out something a lot of casual viewers might not know — that the film is related to the popular "Kingsman" franchise but doesn't even come close to matching its heights. "Apple TV+ paid $200 million for this entry in the 'Kingsman' universe, which explains the overhype," Henderson said. "They obviously want their money back. Don't give it to them." He also suggested viewers looking for a "CGI-kitty action movie" should instead check out "Keanu," a 2016 comedy starring — and made by — Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.