Ian McShane Is Perfectly Fine With Winston Taking A Back Seat In The John Wick World

The "John Wick" series boats many intriguing characters in its dark assassin world. But besides the titular hitman, there's probably no one as mysterious and vital to the series as Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane. As the series progresses, Winston's role in the life of John Wick significantly expands, and as we see through the events of the third film, his relationship with Wick also shifts. Based on some of the trailers, there's no doubt The Continental head seems to be playing an even bigger part in "John Wick 4."

However, according to McShane, just don't ever expect Winston to have the spotlight completely. During a Screen Rant interview featuring him and Lance Reddick, McShane shared that he's perfectly fine with his character taking a back set in the "John Wick" world. " ....The less you know, the better," McShane told Screen Rant. "Maybe too late now, I don't know. As you said, it's called 'John Wick.' It's not called 'Winston.' I just come in and say, 'Excuse me, see the name on the thing? It's called John Wick.' It's all about Keanu, and we're all in it together. And he's great."

That actor is correct, as the series does center on Keanu Reeves' Wick character. But McShane's response is also not too surprising, considering that he's chosen to keep it a secret when previously asked about his idea of Winston's backstory. Even if Winston is fated to remain an essential character with his actions more in the shadows, fans may get to learn more about him thanks to a few spin-off projects.