Ballerina Review: A Thrilling Action Movie That Relies Too Much On John Wick

Ana de Armas stars as the titular ballerina Eve Macarro, a woman on a lifelong mission of revenge to kill The Chancellor (Gabriel Byrne), the man responsible for her father's death when she was a little girl. But as in other "John Wick" films, the labyrinthian rules of the "John Wick" universe cause all manner of dramatic complications centered around debts, obligation, and tradition. Eve was taken in by the Director (Anjelica Huston) of the Ruska Roma, where she grows from being one of their theater's best dancers to one of their most gifted operatives. We watch her graduate into doing protection work until her assignments bring her back into contact with the group she's been running toward her whole life. But the family cannot sanction her personal quest, as it would violate the treaty they have with the Chancellor's organization.

In classic "John Wick" fashion, we watch Eve take on all comers, fighting with her fists, feet, and an ornate array of firearms. She even crosses paths with the Baba Yaga himself, as "Ballerina" takes place both during "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and before "John Wick: Chapter 4." It says a lot about de Armas as a performer that in those moments where the two go toe-to-toe, she holds her own. The biggest takeaway from "Ballerina" is that between her training on "No Time to Die" and real-life proximity to movie magic maniac Tom Cruise, de Armas is an absolute natural at playing action star. She possesses such presence and intensity, yet wrung through the same inherent babyface sympathy we felt for her in "Knives Out." But while she stands out, her character doesn't always.

The developmental history on this one is a bit strange, but it's odd in a way that directly informs the shape of the film itself. Screenwriter Shay Hatten wrote "Ballerina" on spec as its own standalone revenge thriller, but Lionsgate felt it was of a piece with the world of John Wick, so it was optioned as a spin-off, with Hatten himself brought in as one of the writers on the third film tasked with massaging his own story into the established mythology we all know and love. Without directly reading his original draft, it's unknowable what was altered or adapted to fit the two worlds together, but watching the film, it's pretty clear where the seams have been stitched. Thematically, "Ballerina" operates on a similar level to the other movies in the series, but there is a distinct shift from the way the world has been built up to now.

The other films feel distinctly like a tabletop gaming enthusiast DM'ing a neo-noir themed road map, while the various narrative turns in "Ballerina" feel a little more boilerplate, until someone makes a direct reference to The Continental or we see fan favorites Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (the late Lance Reddick) make appearances. As a result, the thrust of Eve's arc and its plot particulars are hard to get into until they cross paths with the entities and organizations we're already familiar with. Which brings us back to the John Wick problem.