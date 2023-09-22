The Continental Marks A Bizarre First For The John Wick Franchise

For the first spin-off of the "John Wick" series, "The Continental" is quite a drastic departure.

Following in the footsteps of Keanu Reeves' wildly popular bloody revenge film series, this Peacock original series feels different in so many ways. Sometimes the differences are very subtle and hard to immediately identify in an unsettling way – perhaps that's why it's been so divisive among critics. Some changes are tonal ("The Continental" is closer to a crime thriller than it is an action blockbuster); others are structural (world-building and exposition aren't weaved throughout the story consistently). There's one massive change, however, that viewers may not have noticed — one that arguably goes the furthest to separate "The Continental" from the world of "John Wick."

For the first time in the franchise, "The Continental" features real people — which is to say, people fully oblivious to and/or outside the influence of the High Table — with speaking parts. In the "John Wick" series, everyone from the policeman who shows up at John's door in New Jersey to the Parisian disk jockey who taunts him through the radio is connected in some way to the film's central criminal underworld. The first and last time there's any focus on characters outside this world — even transitionally — is the very beginning of the first "John Wick" film. Now, with "The Continental," this conceit has been broken — leading to unexpected issues and revealing the key problem with this promising "John Wick" project.