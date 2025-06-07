12 Best Movies Like The Accountant

"The Accountant" — and its sequel, "The Accountant 2" — revolves around an autistic forensic accountant for the mob named Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck). He's good at numbers, but he's especially good at, well, killing people. After his mother left because she couldn't handle his many needs, his father, a member of the military, trained him and his little brother in all sorts of fighting techniques. So he isn't scared of his mob and terrorist organization clients when they come to him seeking help with their financial records.

In "The Accountant," Christian manages to uncover millions of dollars in embezzled funds at the company Living Robotics in a single night, but not the name of the person who did the embezzling, setting off a chain of events that ultimately includes his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal).

"The Accountant" has an interesting setup and lots of action, but ultimately it's the accountant at its center that gave the movie a second life. Christian is an interesting character with a moral code, who also happens to be a murderer. The same could be said of many of the characters on this list. While most of them don't have autism, many do have other issues like agoraphobia or amnesia that make them distinctive — or they're just accountants who are in way over their heads. Either way, every movie on this list has some similarity to "The Accountant."