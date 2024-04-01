The Underrated 2016 Action Movie Getting A Second Life On Netflix
An underrated Ben Affleck flick from 2016 is getting a second life on Netflix. 2016 was a busy year for Affleck, who starred as Bruce Wayne in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." He also served as writer, director, and lead star for "Live By Night," which was a dud compared to his previous directorial efforts. However, the year wasn't a total loss, as he headlined in the action thriller "The Accountant," which is making waves on Netflix. The No. 1 film on Netflix USA's charts (as of March 28) reigns above the competition, making it the latest action thriller to get a second life on the streaming service.
"The Accountant" emerged as a major box office success, grossing north of $150 million on a mild $40 million budget. While box office receipts were strong, the Gavin O'Connor-directed picture scored mixed reviews. It has a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though opening night audiences were more favorable, giving it an A CinemaScore. Some critics were notably enthused by the release, including Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, who called it "an intense, intricate, darkly amusing and action-infused thriller."
Viewers on the film-centric social networking site Letterboxd found "The Accountant" to be a pleasant enough time, awarding it an average rating of 3.2/5 stars. Based on fan reception, it's fair to say the movie features one of Affleck's best movie roles to date, which is why it's set to get a sequel.
The Accountant is getting a long-awaited sequel
"The Accountant" follows Christian Wolff, an accountant with autism who helps criminals launder money. The film dives deep into Wolff's psyche, showing how his work causes complications in the present day. The picture also highlights the character's complicated upbringing. What's most interesting thing about the release is the chaotic and furious action sequences. Action junkies should watch "The Accountant" based purely on the unique martial arts style shown in the film.
Beyond exciting set pieces, it boasts an all-star cast filled with heavy hitters. In addition to Affleck, the film features Anna Kendrick as a woman who crosses paths with Wolff and J.K. Simmons as a government executive. "The Punisher" actor Jon Bernthal stars as Wolff's brother, while Jeffrey Tambor has a memorable appearance as a man from Wolff's troubling past.
Thanks to fan reception and strong box office receipts, a sequel was announced in 2017. In 2020, Affleck suggested to Collider that "The Account" could possibly continue as a television series, and the project remained in limbo until March of this year, when it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios would produce the sequel, nabbing the rights from Warner Bros. Pictures. The long-awaited "Accountant" sequel will bring back Affleck, Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and director Gavin O'Connor for a new adventure.