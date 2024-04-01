The Underrated 2016 Action Movie Getting A Second Life On Netflix

An underrated Ben Affleck flick from 2016 is getting a second life on Netflix. 2016 was a busy year for Affleck, who starred as Bruce Wayne in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." He also served as writer, director, and lead star for "Live By Night," which was a dud compared to his previous directorial efforts. However, the year wasn't a total loss, as he headlined in the action thriller "The Accountant," which is making waves on Netflix. The No. 1 film on Netflix USA's charts (as of March 28) reigns above the competition, making it the latest action thriller to get a second life on the streaming service.

"The Accountant" emerged as a major box office success, grossing north of $150 million on a mild $40 million budget. While box office receipts were strong, the Gavin O'Connor-directed picture scored mixed reviews. It has a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though opening night audiences were more favorable, giving it an A CinemaScore. Some critics were notably enthused by the release, including Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, who called it "an intense, intricate, darkly amusing and action-infused thriller."

Viewers on the film-centric social networking site Letterboxd found "The Accountant" to be a pleasant enough time, awarding it an average rating of 3.2/5 stars. Based on fan reception, it's fair to say the movie features one of Affleck's best movie roles to date, which is why it's set to get a sequel.