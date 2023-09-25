The 1988 Bourne Movie You Never Knew Existed

When most people think about the "Bourne" franchise, they picture the Matt Damon-starring action movies that see him play an agent who gets caught up in conspiracies and must evade assassins as a result. Of course, Jeremy Renner also led one movie with 2012's "The Bourne Legacy," but for the most part, Damon is regarded as the face of the spy saga. However, few people mention the "Bourne" movie that predates Damon and Renner's tenures as Jason Bourne.

Released in 1988, "The Bourne Identity" is a television film that sees Richard Chamberlain play the title character. Based on Robert Ludlum's novel of the same name, the story sees Bourne wake up with amnesia in a small French town, and it soon becomes clear that his life is in danger. The plot is largely the same idea as that of Damon's "Bourne Identity" movie, even if it does lack the blockbuster sheen of the 2002 film.

The U.S. adaptations of Ludlum's books are the most popular, especially those which star Matt Damon. That said, "Bourne Identity" also inspired another adaptation, which came out one year after the release of the television film.