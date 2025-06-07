What The Cast Of Full House Looks Like Today
The ABC sitcom "Full House" was a staple of family television from 1987 to 1995. It followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a newly widowed father trying to keep his head above water as he takes care of his three daughters alone. His friends Joey (Dave Coulier) and Jesse (John Stamos) help him out, moving into the family home to be there when he needs them. There's a learning curve for sure, but with one father and two uncles under one roof, everyone is in good hands.
Over the course of eight seasons, the Tanners grows up. Danny's daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen) grow into young women, making mistakes along the way as they try to work through their emotions over losing their mother. Jesse meets Becky (Lori Loughlin) and falls in love, becoming a father to twins. Danny even reopens his heart to love. People move in and out of the house, and the family continues to grow closer together.
"Full House" ended in 1995, but that hasn't stopped new generations from finding it through reruns on TV and streaming services. For some it may have jumped the shark when it came to Danny's love life, but there is still so much to enjoy about the show. It's been decades since 'Full House" aired, and the cast has been up to plenty since then, including a sequel series, Hallmark movies, becoming fashion designers — and experiencing tragedy.
Bob Saget as Danny Tanner
Though Bob Saget wasn't the original Danny Tanner in "Full House," he's the one audiences came to know and love. As the now widowed father to his three daughters, he calls on his friends for help to raise his children. He's a television personality, a career he still has when he returns in the sequel series, "Fuller House," and eventually is co-host of a show with Jesse's wife Becky (Lori Loughlin). He tells dad jokes, can be mildly embarrassing in front of his kids, and is incredibly particular when it comes to organization and cleanliness.
After "Full House," Saget famously voiced an older version of Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother." He's the narrator telling the audience, and Ted's teen children, the ups and downs of meeting their mother and every woman he dated before finding her. The actor also had guest roles in series like "Law and Order: LA," "Robot Chicken," and "Shameless," and appeared as himself in a variety of comedy specials and talk shows before reprising his most famous role in "Fuller House." Fans of "The Masked Singer" might even know him as the Squiggly Monster from Season 4, though he only got to appear twice before his elimination. Saget died tragically in 2022 at 65 years old from a head injury.
Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone
Joey Gladstone is the more comedic of the three main characters on "Full House." He's been friends with Danny since they were kids, and has been spending his life trying to be a standup comedian. The signature element of his routine are his imitations, mimicking iconic cartoon voices like Elmer Fudd and Scooby-Doo. Joey even works with puppets, having one named Mr. Woodchuck – which Coulier kept long after the sitcom ended – and performing with a ventriloquist doll co-host on a children's program. When he returns for "Fuller House," he's had a stable career in Las Vegas as a comedian, has met his wife and built his own family.
Dave Coulier, who played Joey, has lent his voice to a plenty of projects since his time on "Full House." He's done several imitations for "Robot Chicken," while also voicing characters in "Voltron: Legendary Defender," "Teen Titans," "Dexter's Laboratory," and "Extreme Ghostbusters." Cooking show fans might know him as a competitor on "Worst Cooks in America," and reality series enthusiasts might recognize him from the early 2000s projects "The Surreal Life" and "Skating with Celebrities."
Coulier has also appeared as himself in programs like "World's Funniest Videos," "America's Most Talented Kid," and "Funny You Should Ask." In addition to appearing in the "Fuller House" sequel series, he also directed five episodes of the Netflix show.
John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis
Jesse Katsopolis, Danny's brother-in-law who lends a hand with his nieces after his sister's death, is the polar opposite of Danny in every way, with his leather jacket, well-trained hair, and a vested interest in music. While Joey is known for his impressions, Jesse is known for signature phrases like "have mercy" and "watch the hair." Over the course of "Full House," he meets and marries Becky, and the two have twin boys. When he returns for "Fuller House," he's trying to set his twins on a good life path while also adopting a baby girl.
John Stamos has had quite a few roles since playing Jesse on "Full House." Audiences might recognize him as George in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2," the sequel to the popular 2002 film. He was in several TV movies in the early 2000s, like "The Reagans," "How to Marry a Billionaire: A Christmas Tale," and "A Raisin in the Sun." He also played the titular character in the ABC sitcom "Jake in Progress" and had a lead role in "ER" as Dr. Tony Gates from 2005 to 2009.
In the 2010s, Stamos continued to land lead roles on television. He portrayed Jimmy Martino in the Fox sitcom "Grandfathered" — on which Dave Coulier made a guest appearance — Dr. Brock Holt in the second season of Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens," and Marvyn Korn in Disney's "Big Shot." The actor was also an executive producer on "Grandfathered," "Big Shot," and "Fuller House," and played Dr. Nicky on the first and second seasons of the psychological thriller series "You."
Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner
D.J. Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure, is the oldest of the Tanner daughters and easily the one most like her father. She has good grades, is a bit of a goody two shoes, and, like Danny, is particular about people touching her stuff, especially if it's her sister Stephanie. Like most teenagers, she has moments of rebellion, even if they don't last long. In "Fuller House," her story mirrors her father's as her best friend Kimmy and Stephanie move in to help her, now a practicing veterinarian, with her three children after her husband dies.
Since "Full House," Bure has continued to appear on television. She has quite the resume in made-for-TV movies, working with networks like Hallmark, NBC, and Great American Family. In particular, she starred in 18 Hallmark movies as Aurora Teagarden, a librarian who solves crimes. The actress also appeared in other series, playing Summer Van Horne in the ABC Family teen drama "Make It or Break It" and guesting on episodes of "That's So Raven" and "Boy Meets World."
Like her TV father Bob Saget, she competed on "The Masked Singer." She was Cherry Blossom on Season 13, making it about halfway through before being eliminated. Bure also competed on "Dancing with the Stars" Season 18, placing third. Fans of talk shows might also recognize her from "The Voice," which she co-hosted from 2015 to 2016. The actress has been the chief content officer of Great American Media since 2022.
Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner
Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), the middle daughter of the Tanner family, is the opposite of her older sister D.J., since she's a bit more spunky and willing to break the rules. However, she is one of her own harshest critics if things didn't go right. In "Fuller House," Stephanie is struggling to find her path forward. She eventually starts to write her own music and work for Kimmy's party planning company. Stephanie is always there for her nephews and even takes Kimmy's daughter Ramona (Soni Bringas) under her wing at times. She writes a song that appears in a movie and even gets her band from high school back together.
A bit of a renegade herself, Sweetin once tried to steal a prop from the "Full House" set. But that didn't stop her from starring in Hallmark movies and making her mark on competition shows. She's played Jane Da Silva in the Hallmark movie series "The Jane Mysteries" since 2023 and appears in Christmas movies like "Entertaining Christmas" and "Merry and Bright." Like Candace Cameron Bure, she competed on "Dancing with the Stars," placing sixth in Season 22, and like Dave Coulier, she was on a celebrity edition of "Worst Cooks in America." Sweetin has also competed in "Name That Tune," "Beyond the Edge," and "Drop the Mic," and was a panelist twice on "The Talk."
Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner
Ashley Olsen is one of the twins who played Michelle Tanner. Her character is a baby at the start of the series, and by the end of "Full House," Michelle is eight years old. She's known for the way she pouts to get what she wants, and the different catch phrases she has, like "You got it, dude!", which is definitely the one audiences know her for. It should come as no surprise that she's close with Uncle Jesse, who also had great quips.
Ashley Olsen starred in a variety of DVD releases with her sister Mary-Kate, titled "The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley." The twins transitioned into a series of films like "Passport to Paris," "When in Rome," and "Holiday in the Son." Many of these movies were under their production company Dualstar Entertainment Group. The pair were even the leads in the one-season ABC sitcom "Two of a Kind."
The actress moved on to other pastures when she and Mary-Kate founded the fashion company The Row in 2006. She's continued to pursue a career in fashion, creating several other clothing lines with her twin. Ashley is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
Mary-Kate Olsen as Michelle Tanner
Mary-Kate Olsen is the second half of Michelle Tanner. While credited as "Mary Kate Ashley Olsen" by the creative team, something only hardcore fans will know, the two played the role since they were babies, alternating their time on screen most of the time, with a few instances where they both appeared at the same time. While they declined to return for "Fuller House," Michelle still came up, with the rest of the cast confirming she was busy with her fashion career — clearly drawing inspiration from the twins' real life to provide an explanation for where the character was.
In addition to starring in movies with her sister, Olsen also appeared on screen without Ashley. She was Molly Spence in the 2006 movie "Factory Girl," starred as Kendra alongside Vanessa Hudgens in 2011's "Beastly," and was recurring character Tara Lindman in Season 3 of "Weeds."
While she helped found a fashion brand and is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Olsen is also an equestrian. She initially competed as a child, and returned to the sport in 2013 when she competed in the Hampton Classic Horse Show. She mostly recently competed in 2021, placing third in a jump-off event. Olsen mainly participates in jumping events.
Lori Loughlin as Rebecca Becky Donaldson
Rebecca "Becky" Donaldson, played by Lori Loughlin, joined the cast of "Full House" in Season 2. She began working alongside Danny on "Wake Up, San Francisco," which led to her meeting, dating, and eventually marrying Jesse. The two have twins together and Becky continues to advance in her career, becoming a producer on the program. In "Fuller House," she and Danny are still co-starring on a morning talk show.
Loughlin continued her time on television after "Full House." She appeared in episodes of "Seinfeld," "Ghost Whisperer," "Sin City," "Psych," and "Blue Bloods." The actress also was part of the main cast of "Summerland," "When Calls the Heart," the first three seasons of "90210," and the 2025 Prime Video procedural "On Call." Like several of her fellow cast members, she's done plenty of made-for-TV films, working with Hallmark and Great American Family. Notably, Loughlin starred as Jennifer Shannon in the Hallmark film series "Garage Sale Mystery."
In 2019, Loughlin was in the news when she was arrested as part of the FBI's investigation into a widespread college admissions scandal called Varsity Blues, which worked to create fake student athlete profiles and help students cheat on standardized admissions tests so they would be admitted to top tier colleges. The actress pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for trying to help one of her daughters be accepted to the University of Southern California. She served two months in prison, had to complete 100 hours of community service, and pay a $150,000 fine.
Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler
Kimberly "Kimmy" Gibbler (Andrea Barber), D.J.'s best friend who happens to live next door, is quirky, fun, and has the uncanny ability to show up at the precisely wrong time. especially when Danny is talking about her. When audiences see Kimmy in "Fuller House," she has a daughter, a successful party planning company, and is in an on-again-off-again marriage with a famous race car driver named Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace). Her brother Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) even turns up and hits it off with Stephanie, and we find out even more odd trivia about their parents, like where they went after Y2K.
After "Full House," Andrea Barber appeared in episodes of "Funny or Die" and "Hollywood Darlings," and was a panelist on an episode of "The Talk." She is one of the main characters of the "Fuller House" sequel series, which marked her next big role on television. In recent years, the actress joined the cast of the Nickelodeon show "That Girl Lay Lay" as the recurring character Principal Zelda Willingham. Barber has starred in the Great American Family Christmas movie "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane" in 2022.
Barber is a runner, often completing half marathons, and had run 26 half-marathons and three full marathons by the time she signed up for "Fuller House" in 2016. Barber also used running as a way to work through her divorce in 2014.
Scott Weinger as Steve Hale
Steve Hale, played by Scott Weinger, is D.J.'s primary love in "Full House." He's a football player, eats all food in sight, and has a fun-loving personality. He and D.J. date while she's in high school, but they break up when he goes away to college. In "Fuller House," Steve is working as a podiatrist for an NBA team. As he and D.J. become friends and eventually something more, the relationship is tested when D.J. has to choose between Steve and another man. Steve almost marries someone else, but eventually, he and D.J. reunite.
Weinger was the voice of Aladdin in Disney's 1992 animated film "Aladdin," and after "Full House," he continued to voice the character in "Aladdin and the King of Thieves," the "Aladdin" TV series, the TV film "Aladdin on Ice," and a variety of video games. He also appeared in episodes of "Scrubs," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "What I Like About You," and "The Neighbors" before returning to play Steve in "Fuller House."
In recent years, he's become more of a writer and producer. He was a producer on "90210" and "The Neighbors," a supervising producer on "Black-ish" and "Galavant," and a co-executive producer on "Paradise" and "The Hookup Plan," also writing episodes for each of these series.