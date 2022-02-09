We Finally Know What Caused The Tragic Death Of Bob Saget
Back in the 1990s, Bob Saget was basically everyone's TV dad. He played Danny Tanner on "Full House," a widower with three daughters living in a house that was (quite literally) full of relatives. He also had a long-standing stint on "America's Funniest Home Videos," hosting the show from 1989 through 1997. He even reprised his role as the Tanner dad in the Netflix reboot of the original series, this one dubbed "Fuller House," which saw a nostalgic reunion between him and former cast members Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, and Lori Loughlin.
In the later years of his career, he seemed to be more concerned with bit parts here and there on the small screen, including some fun guest appearances on "The Masked Singer" and playing himself on shows like "Entourage" and "Nightcap." More than anything, though, he embraced his love of standup comedy. As a matter of fact, at the time of his tragic passing in January, he was on tour at the time. The last tweet he ever sent from his personal Twitter account was a heartfelt thank you to his audience that night in Jacksonville, as well as his opening act, comedian Tim Wilkins. No cause of death was announced at that time, but his family recently revealed what happened to the comedian on the night of his death.
Saget's family reports that he suffered a sudden head trauma
E! Online obtained a statement from Saget's family earlier today that on the night of his death, the beloved comedian/actor "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They emphasized once again that "no drugs or alcohol were involved" in the man's death, which is reflective of the wholesome presence he entertained his fans with over the years — even though a good chunk of his stand-up comedy had a raunchy edge to it.
For anyone who's always wondered why they say "don't fall asleep after you've sustained a concussion" on movies and TV, this is the real-life reason why. Even the most unassuming bump could have very dangerous consequences. But on the bright side, Saget went out doing what he was most passionate about during his final hours. He's survived by a loving family, and his career impacted millions of lives in ways that offered a much-needed dose of positivity in this world.