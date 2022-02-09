We Finally Know What Caused The Tragic Death Of Bob Saget

Back in the 1990s, Bob Saget was basically everyone's TV dad. He played Danny Tanner on "Full House," a widower with three daughters living in a house that was (quite literally) full of relatives. He also had a long-standing stint on "America's Funniest Home Videos," hosting the show from 1989 through 1997. He even reprised his role as the Tanner dad in the Netflix reboot of the original series, this one dubbed "Fuller House," which saw a nostalgic reunion between him and former cast members Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, and Lori Loughlin.

In the later years of his career, he seemed to be more concerned with bit parts here and there on the small screen, including some fun guest appearances on "The Masked Singer" and playing himself on shows like "Entourage" and "Nightcap." More than anything, though, he embraced his love of standup comedy. As a matter of fact, at the time of his tragic passing in January, he was on tour at the time. The last tweet he ever sent from his personal Twitter account was a heartfelt thank you to his audience that night in Jacksonville, as well as his opening act, comedian Tim Wilkins. No cause of death was announced at that time, but his family recently revealed what happened to the comedian on the night of his death.