This Is The Exact Moment Full House Jumped The Shark

"Full House" is one of those sitcoms that still has hardcore fans, but that everyone knows jumped the shark at some point — and few people can agree on exactly when that happened.

Some TV viewers will say the show's squeaky-clean silliness made it jump immediately upon its pilot episode. Others will give a nod to the Michelle Tanner-ification of the show, when the kid (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) went from being a plot moppet who said cute things to a catchphrase-spewing brat who made her siblings' lives miserable. Others might point to cringeworthy episodes like the one where Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) nearly trades in his rock and roll dreams for a pop hit when Fat Fish Music approaches Jesse with a record deal, forcing him to perform a rap-laden version of the Beach Boys tune "Forever." This results in a video where Jesse must dance about in hammer pants. Or the time Michelle nearly ruined the family's Disneyland vacation by running away from her family and still got to have a good time doing all the things she wanted, while sibs Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) worried themselves to death over her.

However, it's hard to ignore one particularly frustrating moment that prevented a character from growing. This instance wrecked the show's forward momentum and changed its future, leaving the series definitively worse for its existence. Now, fortunately for fans of the show, its continuation "Fuller House" subsequently tried to undo this mistake — but for now, let's talk about why the show lost its footing after the breakup of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and Vicky Larson (Gail Edwards).