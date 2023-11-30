Full House: Unaired Pilot Pic Reveals A Different Tanner Fam (Without Bob Saget)

When ABC's family sitcom "Full House" started airing on September 22, 1987, the show gifted audiences with more than a few catchphrases. The series also introduced the world to Bob Saget, a little-known stand-up comedian with a love for filling his act with dirty jokes. Saget spent eight years of his four decades-long entertainment career working on "Full House," and the role of Danny Tanner is still the part he is best known for playing — which is ironic considering he was brought in to replace another actor.

Fans got some insight into the show's original casting thanks to "Full House" actresses Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who played Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively. The two sitcom stars co-host a rewatch podcast called the "How Rude Podcast," and posted a picture on the show's Instagram of the actors originally cast in the unaired version of the "Full House" pilot. In the first pilot attempt, actor John Posey stars as Danny Tanner, and the episode also includes his wife, Pamela Tanner (played by an unnamed actress).

Pamela is never shown on screen in the version of the pilot that ended up airing; by the time the series starts, her character has already passed away, prompting Danny's brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos), and his best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier), to move in with the family to help raise the kids. But in the unaired version, it appears the character of Pamela is introduced to the audience before she tragically dies in a car accident.