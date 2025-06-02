Scenes That Were Made Specifically For Other Countries

Filmmaking is a global art form, but movies and TV shows don't always play the same way in different countries. On the most basic level, there's the general issue of translation — whether adding subtitles or dubbing dialogue, meaning and nuance can change when adapting a story to another language. There are also instances in which viewers in different countries are literally seeing different material. Scenes can get cut when a film or show gets exported, whether due to government censorship or scissor-happy distributors. Some productions even do alternate shots for other countries, either to adjust to cultural sensitivities or as bonus Easter eggs.

Then there are cases where international audiences get entirely new scenes that those in the film or TV show's home country did not. In rare instances, this new material gets added to international releases by the original producers, while more often, international distribution companies decide to essentially transform an acquired property into something new. Such extensive changes across markets are fairly uncommon today, but fans of old B-movies and a few major children's television franchises will be familiar with some of these examples.