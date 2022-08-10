Steve Martin Confirms What We Suspected About His Career After Only Murders In The Building

After six decades of comedy, Steve Martin still has enough jokes to go around. The man who began on stage in the 70s has nearly 60 acting credits on his IMDB page, almost 50 writing credits, and has hosted Saturday Night Live a dozen times. Now the actor is seeing a career resurgence on the most watched comedy in Hulu history, "Only Murders in the Building."

Fans of the series got great news when Hulu announced that the trio (Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) would return for Season 3. While we can get excited about a third season and a third murder for the crime-obsessed trinity to solve, we can only help but wonder how many seasons there are ahead. In an interview with Variety, Steve Martin answered that question when he said, "Until I am in a walker."

Beyond the apartment building with his two cohorts, Steve Martin also seems to have an idea of what the rest of his career looks like and just how much he has left in the tank.