Dark Details About Yellowstone

One of the biggest battles waged behind the scenes at "Yellowstone" only lasted for a few months, but it still managed to send a major ripple across Hollywood's economy. In the wake of Kevin Costner's rocky departure from the franchise, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser allegedly banded together and held out for more money in order for them to stick with what was supposed to be a "Yellowstone" spin-off starring all three of them.

The actors knew they were worth the cash in the wake of Costner's departure because of the enormous plot voids their absences would have created if Paramount walked away from the negotiating table. It was reported that Hauser asked for $1.25 million per outing while Reilly originally wanted $1.5 million an episode before cutting her demand down to $1.2 million. Both wanted to be listed at the top of the call sheet over Matthew McConaughey, who was slated to be the program's lead. When Paramount balked, the requested amounts were reduced. There's no word as to how much Grimes asked for, but it was reportedly less than Reilly and Hauser.

The dispute was settled a few months later, and the rest of Season 5B was promptly filmed. The spin-off that would have featured the actors after the main series ended was ultimately split into three shows. Grimes will head up "Y: Marshalls" for CBS, and Reilly and Hauser will lead a Beth- and Rip-centered spin-off currently set for Paramount+. The original spin-off vehicle dropped McConaughey and transformed into "The Madison," which now stars Michelle Pfeiffer and will debut on Paramount+.