Real Rancher Blasts Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone For A Good Reason

"Yellowstone" has absolutely exploded in popularity over the course of its five seasons. The hit neo-western from creator Taylor Sheridan has catapulted to success despite the mixed reviews of its 1st season and has gone on to become a television staple with multiple prequels and spin-offs currently in the works.

However, not everyone is crazy about the show's popularity. Mark Greeno, a real-life Montana rancher at the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch, thinks that "Yellowstone" is way off base in terms of the way of life it's depicting. "The show has given our ranchers a bad name," he told The Washington Post. He was particularly incensed by the notion of "the train station," a place where ranchers go to dump the bodies of ranch hands that have been killed and other inconvenient bodies.

Originally described as "The Godfather" set on a Montana ranch, the series doesn't lack regular violence, bloodshed, corrupt officials, and even murder. Still, while some ranchers might take issue with the way that their livelihood is being presented on "Yellowstone," the show has had some positive effects as well.