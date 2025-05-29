What Happened To The Cast Of The Flintstones Movie?

Pop culture of the 1990s was heavy on nostalgia for the 1960s, and one of the biggest ways that manifested was in all the '90s movies based on '60s TV shows. "The Adams Family," "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Mission: Impossible," and "The Fugitive" were just a few examples of that trend. In some cases, the show in question hadn't ever really left the public consciousness — and such was the case with "The Flintstones," which not only saw the original animated series still in heavy rerun rotation but also served as a licensing point for cereals, video games, and of course, those iconic vitamins. So it didn't feel especially jarring that there was a big-budget, live-action "The Flintstones" movie released in 1994.

Critics weren't bowled over, but "The Flintstones" was a massive box office hit and felt ever-present that entire summer due to all the movie's tie-in products and promotions. Much of the charm of "The Flintstones" came by way of the fully-committed performances of its cast, led by John Goodman (Fred), Rick Moranis (Barney), Elizabeth Perkins (Wilma), and Rosie O'Donnell (Betty). There were also a number of scene-stealing supporting performances of both veteran actors and then-rising stars, playing a combination of new and legacy characters.

It's now been over 30 years since the release of "The Flintstones," which is as good a time as any to see where the cast's careers took them after their romp in Bedrock. That is, the cast of the original — not the totally pointless prequel movie, "Viva Rock Vegas," that was released in 2000 with an almost entirely new cast.