Every American Real Housewives Series, Ranked From Worst To Best

Splashy, sassy, and filled with drama, where would the entertainment world be without the "Real Housewives" franchise? Laden with glamour but also loaded with fights, messy breakups, class-based squabbles, and other fol-de-rol, it's become an institution in the reality television world, one so successful that it's spawned a mega-franchise.

It all began in 2006 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which begat "The Real Housewives of New York City." From those two series, nine more "Real Housewives" programs have popped up, and that's not even including the sheer metric ton of spin-offs each show has spawned, like "Vanderpump Rules" and "Welcome to Crappie Lake." To say that the "Real Housewives" world has defined the reality show format over the '10s and into the '20s is no exaggeration.

But which of those shows is the most entertaining? Which is the dullest? And which just plain falls into the middle of the pack, depending on which season you're watching? Here's a ranking of every American "Real Housewives" series, from the worst to the best.