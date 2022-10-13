Halloween Ends' Kyle Richards On The Halloween And Real Housewives Connection - Exclusive Interview

What would you say is the Venn diagram of "Halloween" and "Real Housewives" fans? How much do they overlap?

I'm always fascinated by that because they were always a very different set of people and fans — the people that I would meet — that would wait outside of restaurants for me to sign the posters or pictures for "Halloween" versus the "Housewives" fans.

Now, they're sort of mixed. It's very common for people to have a "Housewives" viewing party every week. They get together and have drinks, and they have a viewing party. Now, they're like, "All of our group that watches the show, we're all going to see 'Halloween.'" Then the "Halloween" fans are starting to watch the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." It's funny to see that they've merged now, which I love.

We've seen things get pretty heated on this latest season of "Housewives," and the reunion is looking intense as well. Do you think that there might be some big changes coming for this cast? What kind of fallout do you think is going to come out of how intense things got this year?

This has nothing to do with me having any insider information, but looking at the show after all these years, I would think there would be changes. We often do that anyway. Things were very intense this season. It's the number one show on Bravo, number one on cable ... throughout the season. But it was my least favorite [season] because it was very stressful.

There probably will be some changes, so we shall see. It's very intense, though. Actually, Jamie [Lee Curtis] called me after seeing the [reunion] trailer that I had posted on my Instagram. She said, "I was really upset. That bothered me to see you upset like that." She had such kind, warm, loving, supportive words, and that's the Jamie Lee Curtis that people don't get to see that I love so much.

You're the only original member of the cast left. How long do you think you'd like to keep going?

If you'd asked me this a couple months ago, I would have said, "That is it. Done. Finished." Today, I don't know. Who knows, when the reunion airs, how I'm going to feel ... I always have to take it a day at a time at this point. I thought I would do five years originally. Once I knew the show was a hit, I thought, "Okay, I'll be out of here in five." Then it's like the Mafia; they keep sucking you back in.

"Halloween Ends" opens in theaters and premieres on Peacock this Friday, October 14.

This interview was edited for clarity.

