Why Garcelle Beauvais Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Never let it be said that Garcelle Beauvais doesn't know how to make a dramatic exit. After five seasons of vacations, backbiting, wine, and semi-wise advice, it looks like she's going to finally say goodbye to the glitz and glamour of the "Real Housewives" world. Beauvais has announced that she will be leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" before the start of Season 15.
The actor and talk show host made it official online, explaining via an Instagram video, "I've decided to leave 'Beverly Hills.' It's been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it's been a ride." She cited her children's busy lives as a reason why she's stepping away from the show, and added that Andy Cohen told her she's always welcome to return. She's recently been working on projects with the Lifetime network, but was mum on her future career plans. While there's no telling where Beauvais may pop up post-"Housewives," fans of the show will definitely miss her refreshingly honest ways.
Fans and Housewives alike will miss Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais has definitely carved a name out for herself as a truth teller in the "Real Housewives" franchise. Witty, quick with a line, and completely able to make people shriek in laughter or nod along in agreement, she knows how to bring the drama. She also knows how to call a fool a fool, and she does not suffer them gladly ever.
Before Season 10, she was well-known as a mediator who was happy to see both sides of an argument and help the women in her friend group understand one another. She notably supported "Starship Troopers" star and fellow "RHOBH" vet Denise Richards during several arguments. But she also had a lot of fun stirring the pot, sometimes getting into it with housewives like Lisa Rinna or Teddy Mellencamp. She's sometimes quite easy to love — and oftentimes wonderful to follow — as she tries to practice kindness as well as largess.
Beauvais will evidently be missed by her Bravo sisters. "We will really miss you! You brought so much integrity and warmth and humor to the franchise," replied Jennifer Tilly — a horror-based "Real Housewives" alum like "Halloween" vet Kyle Richards. Thousands of fans have also weighed in to declare that they will miss her. Beauvais has indicated that they will definitely get to see her again: "I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It's not goodbye, it's 'see you later,'" she said in her post. Whether Beauvais turns up on the silver screen or as part of a TV show, she will be missed by "Housewives" fans everywhere.