Why Garcelle Beauvais Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Garcelle Beauvais has definitely carved a name out for herself as a truth teller in the "Real Housewives" franchise. Witty, quick with a line, and completely able to make people shriek in laughter or nod along in agreement, she knows how to bring the drama. She also knows how to call a fool a fool, and she does not suffer them gladly ever.

Before Season 10, she was well-known as a mediator who was happy to see both sides of an argument and help the women in her friend group understand one another. She notably supported "Starship Troopers" star and fellow "RHOBH" vet Denise Richards during several arguments. But she also had a lot of fun stirring the pot, sometimes getting into it with housewives like Lisa Rinna or Teddy Mellencamp. She's sometimes quite easy to love — and oftentimes wonderful to follow — as she tries to practice kindness as well as largess.

Beauvais will evidently be missed by her Bravo sisters. "We will really miss you! You brought so much integrity and warmth and humor to the franchise," replied Jennifer Tilly — a horror-based "Real Housewives" alum like "Halloween" vet Kyle Richards. Thousands of fans have also weighed in to declare that they will miss her. Beauvais has indicated that they will definitely get to see her again: "I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It's not goodbye, it's 'see you later,'" she said in her post. Whether Beauvais turns up on the silver screen or as part of a TV show, she will be missed by "Housewives" fans everywhere.