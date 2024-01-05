Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City: Who Is Reality Von Tease?

The Season 4 finale of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," aptly titled "Mysteries, Revealed?" featured a bombshell reveal that promised to change the dynamics of the group forever.

The episode opens in Bermuda with housewife Heather Gay, who has called her friends and fellow castmates — Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow — to the beach for a secret meeting. Gay pulls back the curtain and tells the group that rookie cast member Monica Garcia helps run an Instagram gossip-slash-troll account known as "Reality von Tease."

"She's not our friend," Gay says to the women on the beach. "She is someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group and the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we have been trying to champion and support and defend, is Reality von Tease." Since the episode aired, the follower count for the Reality von Tease Instagram account has exploded, going from the ballpark of 5,000 followers to more than 39,000 followers at the time of writing.

Reality Von Tease (@realityvontease2) is a "Real Housewives" gossip account that had been active on Instagram for years before Garcia made her Season 4 debut. The account was originally made to target former cast member Jen Shah (who is currently serving time in federal prison) and it later expanded to sharing alleged insider secrets about the rest of the wives. Gay also claimed that it was Shah who gave her the black eye in Season 3, though Shah has already denied this allegation from prison via an Instagram story.