Where Was Stranger Things Filmed? Every Real-Life Location Revealed

Five seasons and a one stage play in, the only thing bigger than the monstrous worldbuilding iceberg of the Amblin-inspired Netflix series "Stranger Things" is the show's massive fanbase. Set in the most 1980s part of the 1980s, the series establishes one iconic setting after the next. For starters, there's the small, idyllic town of Hawkins, Indiana, a place that exists somewhere between the visions of Stephen Spielberg, Ray Bradbury, and the Stephen King classic assigned to the cast as homework by "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers.

Then there are the show's many nostalgia-laden locales, the kind of hotspots that defined life for many Gen Xers: the tree-lined streets where kids would ride bikes late into the evening, the neon-hued roller skating rink, the arcade, the high schools, the California skate park, and that ultimate 1980s kid social hub, the mall food court. And that's to say nothing of the show's darker settings, like the Upside Down, Hawkins Laboratory, and a Russian prison straight out of Ronald Reagan's worst Cold War-era nightmares.

The producers' commitment to successfully breathing life into all those settings is a huge part of what makes the series so immersive. To pull it off, they used some pretty memorable locales across Georgia, New Mexico, and even Lithuania, many of which you can visit today. Here's a complete list if you're planning to visit them all — just don't forget to bring your D20 in case you need to roll for initiative.