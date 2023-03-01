The Stranger Things Universe Expands To The Stage With New Play

A lot of the terminology used on "Stranger Things" comes from "Dungeons & Dragons," a fantasy roleplaying game that the show's younger characters have used to make sense of the otherworldly monsters that slither into our world from the Upside Down. The show's mythology has continued to evolve over the years, and Season 4 revealed that the events that led up to Season 1 have been in motion for far longer than any of the characters realized. While the Duffer Brothers have said that Season 5 is going to hit the ground running, it's worth it to take a look into the past to understand the storm brewing in Hawkins.

Even though Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) always manage to find trouble, the adults see plenty of action, too. Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) make a great team, which makes sense considering that the show has implied they've known each other since high school. While plenty is going on in the current storyline, the past has much to offer, which seems to be the thought process behind the upcoming "Stranger Things" stage play.