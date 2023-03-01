The Stranger Things Universe Expands To The Stage With New Play
A lot of the terminology used on "Stranger Things" comes from "Dungeons & Dragons," a fantasy roleplaying game that the show's younger characters have used to make sense of the otherworldly monsters that slither into our world from the Upside Down. The show's mythology has continued to evolve over the years, and Season 4 revealed that the events that led up to Season 1 have been in motion for far longer than any of the characters realized. While the Duffer Brothers have said that Season 5 is going to hit the ground running, it's worth it to take a look into the past to understand the storm brewing in Hawkins.
Even though Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) always manage to find trouble, the adults see plenty of action, too. Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) make a great team, which makes sense considering that the show has implied they've known each other since high school. While plenty is going on in the current storyline, the past has much to offer, which seems to be the thought process behind the upcoming "Stranger Things" stage play.
The Stranger Things play takes place prior to the start of the series
Season 4 showed viewers exactly why forces in the Upside Down are so hell-bent on taking down Eleven and her friends. Henry Creel, also known as One or Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), was just a child when he found a way to unlock immense telepathic powers. According to Variety, Henry will play a huge role in "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," a play that will act as a prequel to the series. The same source reports that the show, which will take place in Hawkins in 1959, is based on an original story concept by the Duffer Brothers, along with writers Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry.
However, Henry isn't the only character audiences will get to learn more about. The play will also include appearances from younger versions of Joyce, Hopper, and Bob Newby (Sean Astin). Variety reports that tickets for the show, which will be coming to the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End later this year, will be available for purchase this spring. "The First Shadow" promises a glimpse into the past, information that might come in handy now that we know when "Stranger Things" will come to an end.