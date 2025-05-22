What Happened To The Cast Of The Pacific?

HBO's "The Pacific" is a spiritual successor to the prestige cable network's other wartime epic, "Band of Brothers." A drama created by much of the same talent as "Band" — including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman — "The Pacific" adopted a far grittier tone than its predecessor, sharing the unfiltered horrors of war and dramatic tales of the men who fought it. Winning an impressive eight Emmy awards for a 10-episode run, it's among the best miniseries to ever grace the small screen. But despite the incredible roster of talent behind the scenes, what really made the series stand out was its strong ensemble cast.

Largely made up of character actors, supporting stars, and relative unknowns at the time, many in the cast have since become bigger names, while others have gone on to build their filmographies with other strong titles. Since it's been over 15 years since the miniseries first aired, we're diving into most of the main cast, how their characters fit into the show's bigger picture, and what they've been up to in the years since "The Pacific" took HBO by storm.