Marvel Teases Thanos' New Infinity Gauntlet Plan - And It Is Dark (EXCLUSIVE)

Thanos is on a mission to reacquire the Infinity Stones and use the powerful gems to control reality itself. However, getting the stones isn't as simple as finding them and putting them into his Infinity Gauntlet, as they've merged with new bearers, meaning the Mad Titan will need to take out the living Infinity Stones in order to get what he wants. In "Thanos Annual" #1 (by Derek Landy, Salvador Larroca, Guru-eFX, and VC's Cory Petit), the titular villain's hunt begins.

Thanos conquered the Marvel Universe in the classic "Infinity Gauntlet" storyline and has used the cosmic weapons several times to shape reality to his own desires. But in the modern "Infinity Wars" crossover, Adam Warlock grants the stones sentience, leading to them scattering across the galaxy and finding hosts — similar to Venom's symbiote. The Reality Stone merges with the antihero/villain Star, the Time Stone combines with Overtime, the Power Stone is swallowed by the Prince of Power, the Space Stone merges with Quantum, and the Soul Stone ends up with the synthetic Multitude. As for the Mind Stone, its current whereabouts are unknown; however, future solicits tease a powerful being known as "Worldmind" bonding with the stone.

Making matters more difficult for those attempting to stop Thanos from getting the Infinity Stones is the creation of the Death Stone. After chasing the elusive seventh Infinity Stone and trying to find its roots, in the most recent "Thanos" miniseries, the supervillain distills Death herself into a new seventh Infinity Stone, the same one Thor sees used in his dark future visions of his death from the Black Winter, where Thanos leads an undead army with a fully loaded gauntlet — including the Death Stone. That horrifying reality appears inevitable.