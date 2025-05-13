17 Times Johnny Galecki Broke Other Actors On Set

By the time he disappeared from Hollywood, Johnny Galecki had decades of comedy experience under his belt. Not only is he a veteran of "The Big Bang Theory," but he was David on "Roseanne," and he appeared in films as varied as "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon," CBGB," and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's no big shock, then, that he would be funny on the set as well as in front of the camera. Whether it's cracking up his colleagues with a missed line, making them giggle by playing a prank, or just plain wandering into the scene at the wrong moment, it's clear Galecki has a sense of humor all his own — and a fondness for shouting "Balls!" whenever he messes a take up. No matter whether he's trying to make them laugh or not, he definitely knows how to get his co-stars going.

We've gathered a whole bunch of bloopers from "The Big Bang Theory" in which Galecki manages to keep his co-workers hopping. They say there's nothing better for what ails you than a good laugh, and this roll call of mistakes, missed lines, incorrect cues, and completely over-the-top giggles definitely manages to do that. Here are 17 times Johnny Galecki managed to make his co-workers break character.