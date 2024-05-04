The Real Reason The Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Disappeared From Hollywood

Johnny Galecki spent twelve years and twelve seasons starring on "The Big Bang Theory" as CalTech scientist Leonard Hofstadter. So where has he been since?

Apparently, Galecki — who got his start in small TV roles before joining the main cast of "Roseanne" as David Healy in 1992 — wasn't particularly comfortable in Los Angeles, which makes sense considering that he moved there at quite a young age. During a house tour with Architectural Digest in February of 2024, Galecki, who now lives in Nashville, admitted he was never particularly happy in Los Angeles.

"I never felt like much of an Angeleno," Galecki, who was born in Belgium and raised in Illinois, told the outlet. "And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in."

Galecki, who once dated his "Big Bang Theory" co-star Kaley Cuoco, is married to Morgan Galecki, and the two share a daughter; he also has one child from his previous marriage to Alaina Meyer. So why did the former sitcom star choose Nashville?