Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Proves Why The Coopers' Marriage Is Doomed
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 16 — "Baby Fight"
Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) have a tendency to come at important questions about their marriage from different directions. "Baby Fight" double underlines why their total incompatibility and inability to have adult conversations about their relationship will doom their union sometime in the future, if only temporarily.
A visit to CeeCee's pediatrician results in Georgie declaring that he and Mandy need to work on making a sibling for their daughter. He doesn't want CeeCee to have to endure a large age gap between herself and her unborn brother or sister, which Georgie did with Missy (Raegan Revord) and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mandy does with Conner (Dougie Baldwin). Georgie is convinced that the kids will get along better if they're of similar ages. But all Mandy wants to do is to concentrate on her career as a weather girl, which is finally beginning to take off.
Instead of listening to one another, the couple embark on another divisive fight after Georgie pulls a stunt by trying to seduce Mandy into conceiving another kid. This opens up a proverbial Pandora's box for them, but instead of addressing their incompatibility they decide not to talk about it at all, because they've been doing fine without probing at the lack of similarities between them. Since their talk reveals one huge discrepancy lying at the core of their mutual existence, this is a choice they're probably going to come to regret.
Georgie and Mandy don't want to live in the same place
During their final discussion about the topic, Georgie and Mandy come to realize that they don't want to settle down in the same place. While Georgie is deeply tied to life in Texas and refuses to move out of state, Mandy dreams of dwelling in a more glamorous locale like Miami. She has stars in her eyes about advancing her career and the benefits of big city living.
On top of that, Georgie discovers that Mandy is a cat person while he's a dog person, and that she hate horses while he loves them. It's pretty clear that these problems — both minor and major — are going to result in the disintegration of their wedded bliss. After all, they've already noted some big differences between them and gone through major, relationship-splitting fights about the way they spend money. As Georgie points out, they need to make a mutual decision on such matters, but Mandy seems just as unwilling as Georgie to pony up the sacrifices they need to make to reach an accord.
When it comes to having kids, however, she notes that her uterus is not a democracy, and neither Mandy's parents nor Georgie deserve a majority stake in deciding whether or not she carries a second infant. While they wisely agree to hash out their baby brouhaha at a future date, the odds of CeeCee attaining a sibling any time soon look pretty slim — especially because Mandy's set to encounter her ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham), a few episodes from now.