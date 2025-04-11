Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Proves Why The Coopers' Marriage Is Doomed

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 16 — "Baby Fight"

Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) have a tendency to come at important questions about their marriage from different directions. "Baby Fight" double underlines why their total incompatibility and inability to have adult conversations about their relationship will doom their union sometime in the future, if only temporarily.

A visit to CeeCee's pediatrician results in Georgie declaring that he and Mandy need to work on making a sibling for their daughter. He doesn't want CeeCee to have to endure a large age gap between herself and her unborn brother or sister, which Georgie did with Missy (Raegan Revord) and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mandy does with Conner (Dougie Baldwin). Georgie is convinced that the kids will get along better if they're of similar ages. But all Mandy wants to do is to concentrate on her career as a weather girl, which is finally beginning to take off.

Instead of listening to one another, the couple embark on another divisive fight after Georgie pulls a stunt by trying to seduce Mandy into conceiving another kid. This opens up a proverbial Pandora's box for them, but instead of addressing their incompatibility they decide not to talk about it at all, because they've been doing fine without probing at the lack of similarities between them. Since their talk reveals one huge discrepancy lying at the core of their mutual existence, this is a choice they're probably going to come to regret.