Georgie & Mandy Fans Have A Big Problem With One Character

Connor McAllister is an art school graduate with no serious job prospects. He has the potential to be a lovable slacker character, but "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" viewers find him off-putting — and too similar to the protagonist on "Young Sheldon."

"I think the brother would work better if it was a kid brother," Redditor u/mtm4440 wrote. "He'd be more charming, but could also be naive given his age. He could also look up to Georgie. I feel like there's more stories there than Sheldon 2.0." This sentiment was echoed by u/ethnomath, who believes that Connor has been changed for the worse in the latest "Big Bang Theory" universe spin-off. "I'm only disappointed because the first Connor seemed more alternative and artsy and as someone from Texas who grew up goth, I kind of related," they wrote.

Dougie Baldwin replaced Joe Apollonio in the role of Connor, so some changes are to be expected. That said, it's clear some fans think this iteration of Connor is too much of a departure from his predecessor, and they hope he doesn't stick around. "I hope they find a way to get rid of him," u/jonnybabiebailey added.

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" made changes to Georgie Sr.'s (Lance Barber) tombstone, so the creators clearly aren't too concerned about sticking to every detail pertaining to characters, settings, and storylines. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" has also teased details on the titular couple's breakup, meaning that gripes with her youngest brother probably won't be the most upsetting part of the show soon enough.