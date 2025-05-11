12 Best Shows Like Killing Eve

A sexy, snappy spy-fi action show penned by some of the same folks who wrote the last two seasons of "Picard" and adapted Terry Gilliam's best film, "12 Monkeys," into a highly-rated time travel series, "Nikita" is the fourth take on Luc Besson's 1990 French-language film "La Femme Nikita," which introduced a world where young adult offenders charged with heinous crimes are transformed into deadly professional assassins for their respective governments.

The CW take on Nikita's tale builds out that world, envisioning a black ops division of the U.S. government called Division that operates under the equally shadowy Oversight, an agency responsible for various feats of espionage and assassinations the government needs done without officially getting blood on its hands. Division "recruits" by locating young, attractive death row offenders who have lived hard lives and have nobody to look out for them, faking their executions and effectively enslaving them in a dormitory where they're trained to become highly effective spies and assassins.

Division's training is comprehensive: computer hacking, weapons training, high-level infiltration and exfiltration, advanced interrogation techniques, multiple languages, and anything else a serious spy could need for the job. The series follows the efforts of troubled teen-turned-assassin Nikita (Maggie Q) after she goes rogue and sets out to take Division down from the inside with the aid of Alex (Lyndsy Fonseca), a drug-addicted youth she forced through recovery. The chemistry amongst the ensemble cast — which includes several "12 Monkeys" stars — strong performances, and clever worldbuilding make this female-driven series a worthy watch.