This Award-Winning Spy Series Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

The multi-award-winning "Killing Eve" ended after Season 4, but the series is getting a new lease on life thanks to streaming. According to FlixPatrol, the British spy series occupies the seventh spot on the United States Netflix chart, suggesting audiences are falling in love with the critically acclaimed thriller all over again.

"Killing Eve" follows the titular agent (Sandra Oh) as she carries out deadly missions and hunts down a dangerous assassin called Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Despite their rivalry, the talented killers develop a strong bond and ultimately fall for each other. The summary makes "Killing Eve" sound like a romantic drama, but the show is chock-full of violence and mayhem, too. The series boasts an 80% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the show's pure entertainment factor.

While the ending of "Killing Eve" upset some fans, Netflix subscribers can at least rest assured knowing they'll be able to watch the show in its entirety. The spy thriller said goodbye on its own terms, which is refreshing in a pop culture landscape that prematurely cancels far too many great series. That said, can viewers look forward to a revival at some point?