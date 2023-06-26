Dead To Me: Whatever Happened To Judy?

Netflix's comedy-drama, "Dead to Me", is a roller coaster from start to finish. The 3rd and final season takes it up another level, as Jen's (Christina Applegate) and Judy's (Linda Cardelleni) past crimes continue to catch up with them. At the end of the previous season, the girls were involved in a serious hit-and-run accident. The person behind the wheel is Ben (James Marsden), the twin brother of the murdered Steve, and Jen's lover.

While they are in the hospital, a scan reveals that Judy may have cancer, which is later confirmed. Despite her attempts to beat the disease, Judy accepts her fate, and she and Jen take one last trip to Mexico. During their vacation, Jen wakes up and finds a farewell note from Judy, who has taken the boat, where it is implied that she passes away.

Linda Cardellini spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the ending of "Dead to Me," which was bittersweet especially because she and Christina Applegate became friends in real life. "I was excited, but I was also sad about it. I kept sort of vying for like, 'Okay, maybe there's a time capsule buried so that if we ever wanna come back to this, you could see something.' We kept joking about this time capsule idea so that Judy could sort of live forever."

She also encouraged audiences to find ambiguity in the ending. She believes fans can create their own interpretations, or as she says, choose their own adventures when it comes to Judy's fate.