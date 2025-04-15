The Pitt Producers Confirm Whether Katherine LaNasa's Dana Will Return

In that interview, TVLine writer Ryan Schwartz pressed Noah Wyle and R. Scott Gemmill about Dana's future, getting pretty blunt about how great Dana (and Katherine LaNasa) are on "The Pitt." As Schwartz said to them, "I'd argue Katherine LaNasa is the beating heart of this show. We're not losing Dana... right?"

"One of the things that is tricky when you're making a very realistic hospital show is that not everybody stays in the hospital forever, you know?" Wyle said, sort of indicating that maybe the show would lose Dana after all. "So, the longer the show goes, the more we're going to have to reconcile with the realities of where people would be — not just in terms of their emotional life in the hospital, but where they would be in their matriculation." Thankfully, he said that doesn't apply to Dana.

"But, obviously, I can't get rid of Katherine," Wyle continued. Obviously, Dana is an important part [of this show]. But Dana choosing to come back — if she chooses to come back, and how she comes back, and what Dana is like having made the decision to come back, and what she's going to allow this place to either do or not do to her going forward, becomes the stuff that, you know, is the grist for the mill."

"In terms of Katherine, I think if next season were to take place the next day or the next week, you wouldn't see Dana," Gemmill added. "I think she needs to take some time off to really talk to her husband, talk about what she wants out of life.... I think when she comes back, she's going to have a bit of an attitude adjustment, though. She'll be even less tolerant of bulls—t. She's going to be much more protective of her flock."