Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Six - Every Movie & TV Show (So Far), Explained
We're nearing the end of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are some TV shows and films yet to be released from the entertainment juggernaut's latest evolution, but there's no time like the present to look to the future and start contemplating what's going to happen next during Phase Six.
Judging from a spate of announcements made at 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, it looks like there's a whole lot to look forward to in 2025 and beyond. Faces old and new are set to combine to deliver the next series of films to audiences. From the Russo brothers returning to shepherd the next set of "Avengers" films out the door to the cheerfully retro-looking reboot for "The Fantastic Four," there's a lot to cheer on. And while some parts of that universe might be currently troubled — just take a gander at the troubled pre-production process for "Blade" — other parts of the machine continue to chug along with speed and elegance. Here are the four projects announced so far for Phase Six of the MCU.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has been chugging along steadily over the past few years, successfully knitting together a strong cast and creating a feeling and style that suggests care and consideration. After all, director Matt Shakman consulted with experts to figure out what kind of rocks Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) should be made out of.
Moss-Bachrach will be joined by Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) in portraying Marvel's first family. Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, one of the Fantastic Four's enemies, a giant from another galaxy who gobbles the energy from planets, swallowing them whole. His herald, The Silver Surfer, will be played in her Shalla-Bal form by Julia Garner. Additional cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne, all of whom will be playing unnamed characters as of this writing. The film is scripted by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, and Eric Pearson, with Peter Cameron giving it a final go-over.
What's the plot? That hasn't been released yet, but it will apparently be a period piece, confirming a "Fantastic Four" movie theory fans have long held. It's possible that the film will take a look at the superteam's origins, which has them gaining and then learning to control their powers. Or it might capture them as a confident group of crime fighters. Audiences will find out when the film is released on July 25, 2025.
Blade
The eternally troubled remake of "Blade" has had the bumpiest launch so far of the Phase Six properties. It's been rocked by a number of creative upsets over the years since it was announced in 2019. It has seen an influx and outflux of talent. In fact, the only consistent thing about the project has been Mahershala Ali's presence as the titular vampire-slaying daywalker.
The film has seen two release dates come and go, with at least one delay occurring because of the SAG-AFTRA strikes. It lost five screenwriters — Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, and Michael Green — before Eric Pearson was hired to write a fresh script in June 2024. As for the movie's director, Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange were attached to direct the piece, and both have since left the project; as of this writing, no one's been hired to replace Demange. Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo were announced to join the cast, but both dropped out in 2024.
The film currently remains on Marvel Studio's release schedule. Besides Ali, Mia Goth remains attached to the project; her role remains undisclosed. Filming was slated to begin in fall 2024, with "Blade" set for release on November 7, 2025. There's no word if Pearson's late addition as writer will push this schedule back once again.
Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars
All of this leads up to the introduction of Doctor Doom to the MCU. At Comic-Con, audiences were shocked to learn that he'll be played by Robert Downey Jr. — a return trip for the former Tony Stark actor. This is something Downey apparently only agreed to do if Joe and Anthony Russo were brought back to direct and produce both of the upcoming "Avengers" films. Stephen McFeely is aboard and set to write "Avengers 5." Aside from Downey, all four main cast members of "The Fantastic Four" are slated to be in both films.
No plotline has been announced for "Avengers 5," and no writer or plotline announced for "Secret Wars." However, the latter project has a major precedent as part of the Marvel world; in the comics universe, the storyline sees The Beyonder trap a bunch of heroes and villains on a planet he's created. Stocking it with weapons, he orders them to kill one another, with the victor being given whatever they wish. Alliances form and crumble as everyone battles to survive. Now that could be quite the epic story.