Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Six - Every Movie & TV Show (So Far), Explained

We're nearing the end of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are some TV shows and films yet to be released from the entertainment juggernaut's latest evolution, but there's no time like the present to look to the future and start contemplating what's going to happen next during Phase Six.

Judging from a spate of announcements made at 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, it looks like there's a whole lot to look forward to in 2025 and beyond. Faces old and new are set to combine to deliver the next series of films to audiences. From the Russo brothers returning to shepherd the next set of "Avengers" films out the door to the cheerfully retro-looking reboot for "The Fantastic Four," there's a lot to cheer on. And while some parts of that universe might be currently troubled — just take a gander at the troubled pre-production process for "Blade" — other parts of the machine continue to chug along with speed and elegance. Here are the four projects announced so far for Phase Six of the MCU.