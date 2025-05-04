Dumb Things We All Just Ignore In The Last Of Us

When Naughty Dog released "The Last of Us" in 2013, it blew gamers away and set a new bar for storytelling in video games. The first season of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" had reviewers all saying the same thing, with people praising the story for its unflinching realism and emotional depth.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) are incredibly compelling characters, and watching their relationship develop has been an enthralling experience. But even getting wrapped up in the tightly-woven story of "The Last of Us," it's easy to ignore how many details in the show's universe are completely ridiculous. Like so many other great post-apocalyptic TV series, "The Last of Us" is full of completely unbelievable plot conveniences and straight up silly details that don't make sense in a world supposedly 20 years into a zombie-esque infection.

No one's saying these dumb details ruin "The Last of Us," and in our review of Season 2, we noted that the show just keeps getting better. That said, taking a moment to acknowledge everything we all just ignore in "The Last of Us" might actually make you appreciate the show's storytelling even more.